'Everyone's got full faith in me': Teen batter making most of opportunity

An emerging batter is embracing the opportunity to open Mortlake's division one order.
Taj Podger joined the Cats ahead of the 2023-24 Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season after a summer playing at rival Wesley Yambuk Titans.
At just 16 years old, Podger is one of the youngest players in the Cats' top-grade squad, alongside Josh Slater.
He also captains Mortlake's under 17 squad with division one teammate Oscar Ritchie.
Podger, who lives in Camperdown, said travel was a big reason behind his decision to cross to Mortlake for his second season in the WDCA.
"Playing at my old club in Warrnambool, it's a lot of travel," Podger told The Standard. "It's a good environment here (at Mortlake), lots of numbers.
"I'm loving it, it's great here, everyone's really nice."
The Mercy Regional College student is averaging 16.3 runs in his seven games opening the batting for senior coach Lachie Wareham and captain Todd Lamont.
A standout performance came in round three against North Warrnambool Eels with Podger making 45 not out to combine with fellow opener Clinton Baker for a 142-run partnership to clinch a 10-wicket victory.
"I opened the batting last year (at Wesley), so I'm sort of used to it but it's obviously a big step because I'm 16, it's hard work," Podger said of his role.
"I like it here though, everyone's got full faith in me. I can play my game, like there is no pressure on me, I love that about playing here."
Podger, who also bowls leg-spin, is enjoying partnering with a seasoned batter in Baker, with the opportunity to learn from other experienced teammates a highlight of his time at Mortlake so far.
"Clinton's good, I love opening with him, he's played a lot of cricket," Podger said. "He always keeps me in check, to make sure I'm batting how I'm supposed to be batting."
Mortlake celebrated a win against Podger's former team Wesley Yambuk Titans last round with Podger happy to earn bragging rights over his younger brother Sonny, who lined up for the Titans.
He revealed the experience of playing against his sibling was "bizarre".
"That was interesting, might never happen again, probably once in a lifetime," Podger said. "It was a weird feeling, because all my juniors I played with him so it felt weird playing against him... it felt a bit bizarre."
Mortlake hosts fifth-placed Dennington at D.C. Farran Oval in round eight on Saturday, November 25, with Podger confident the Cats can take a few scalps over higher positioned teams in the coming weeks.
"I think we're a good chance," he said. "We started off the year a bit slow maybe but I think we're getting back into it, we were close to Allansford-Panmure (two run loss in round six) and they're one of the top teams.
"We beat Wesley last week which is a good hurdle to overcome... I think as the year progresses we'll get more confident as a unit."
