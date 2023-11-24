The Standard
Equal prizemoney propels women to historic Warrnambool Gift milestone

Meg Saultry
November 24 2023 - 3:07pm
Grassmere's Layla Watson (middle) is the two-time reigning women's Warrnambool Gift winner. Picture: Anthony Brady
Warrnambool Gift will celebrate a historic moment during its 2023 edition with the women's 120-metre field expected to outnumber the men's race for the first time.

