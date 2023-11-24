Equal prizemoney propels women to historic Warrnambool Gift milestone

Warrnambool Gift will celebrate a historic moment during its 2023 edition with the women's 120-metre field expected to outnumber the men's race for the first time.
Committee secretary Gill Hayden said it was fantastic to see more women take up the opportunity to compete in the feature race at Reid Oval on Sunday, December 2.
Hayden said it was the first time in Victorian Athletics League history a women's feature race field outnumbered the men's at a venue with Warrnambool's decision six years ago to award equal prize money paving the way. Both races have prize money valuing $2500.
"It's (previously) been a very male-dominated sport, I don't think the women even ran until the late 1970s, 1980s," she said, with the Stawell Gift running its first women's race in 1989.
"Every time we separate an open event to a men's and women's event, we get more women entering.
"It's something we've pushed... and every year we get more entries for women."
The Warrnambool Gift will introduce standalone men's and women's 70-metre races this year, which have so far attracted 35 entries each.
"If you're a sprinter, and only have one race to run in, you're not going to want to travel four hours to run one race," she said. "Now we've opened it up to a women's 70m, they've entered."
The committee previously split the 300-metre open race into men's and women's categories after attracting 35 entries for the 2018-19 gift. Entries almost doubled the next year, with 38 men and 24 women entering the respective races.
Hayden said time constraints on the day made it hard to split every mixed race, such as the under 18 and under 14 120m and 300m events.
She confirmed entries for the 2023 gift meet had already outnumbered last year's event, with exact figures to be finalised by Monday, November 29.
"As of a couple days ago, we were sitting around about 475 to 480 (entries) and last year we had 470," she said. "We're up on last year... (and) we thought we'd be down this year."
She said various factors affected entry numbers each year, including the cost associated with travelling to compete.
The Warrnambool Gift begins 10am on Saturday, December 2, with the men's final scheduled for 3.23pm followed by the women's gift at 3.33pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.