Portland woman touched by outpouring of support after breast cancer diagnosis

Michelle Romein and her family have been touched by the support they have received as she battles cancer for the second time.
The Portland woman, 46, found a lump in her breast in 2017.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy.
After this she had chemotherapy every day for three weeks in Portland followed by radiation every day for four weeks in Warrnambool.
Mrs Romein was later given a clear bill of health.
However, in August this year, doctors found Mrs Romein's cancer had returned.
Her daughter Jorja Romein has set up a GoFundMe to help cover her mother's medical and travel costs.
Mrs Romein this time elected to have the right breast removed.
She may also need further chemotherapy and radiation.
Ms Romein said she, her father Ron and brother Zac, had been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from the Portland community.
"The community in Portland has been amazing," she said.
"A lot of people want to help out such as Tracy Lipscomb, who is organising an egg and bacon breakfast outside of Aldi coming closer to Christmas and Josh Edwards, who is in the midst of organising a walk from Portland to Heywood to help raise money for the GoFundMe.
"A lot people are always asking how they can help and if they can do anything and we are so thankful to everyone."
Ms Romein urged people to regularly check their breasts for lumps.
"Both females and males should be checking every day and at every stage of life because it's not just people over 40 getting it," she said.
"I encourage everyone from 18 to be checking their breasts daily."
More than $1300 has been raised for the family on the GoFundMe.
