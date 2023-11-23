The Standard
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: Calm fishing conditions create busy scenes at boat ramps

November 24 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Goode shows off his blue eye trevalla that he caught. Pictures supplied
Peter Goode shows off his blue eye trevalla that he caught. Pictures supplied

After a week of fairly mild weather, it seems people are just hanging out for the warmer weather around the corner and ignoring the great spring time fishing on offer right now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.