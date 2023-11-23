Tackle Shack: Calm fishing conditions create busy scenes at boat ramps

Matt Hunt, operating his well-renowned charter out of Portland, has been bringing in very respectable bags of sharks and striped trumpeter in for his customers this week. Dan Hoey of Salty Dog Charters in Port Fairy has also been targeting the sharks on his charter with plenty of success. And if it's snapper you're after, Portland's Lee Breakwater is beginning to fire with early season snapper - fish into the 70cm range have been landed.

