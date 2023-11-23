'As the plane starts to fly we jump out': Business group idea taking off

A chamber of commerce business group looks set to finally take-off again in Warrnambool with support for the idea as high as 75 per cent.
But businesses want to distance themselves from the name 'chamber of commerce' with the city council's economic development and events manager Steve Hoy saying it was "don't mention the war type stuff".
Warrnambool has been without a business group since an unsuccessful attempt to establish a traders' levy for Commerce Warrnambool in 2014 sparked major backlash.
While many have tried, the city has struggled since then to reform a business group but during a visit to the region in April last year, small business commissioner Lynda McAlary-Smith urged Warrnambool to form a chamber of commerce - sending a message it could miss out if it didn't.
The latest attempt to revive interest in a business representative group was raised in the council's newly adopted economic development strategy.
A survey attracted detailed responses from 126 businesses with just six per cent against the idea, Mr Hoy revealed while speaking at the council's business leaders meeting on Thursday November 23, 2023. About 19 per cent were not sure and wanted more information.
Mr Hoy said four council staff had visited about 500 businesses in Warrnambool in a bid to gauge the appetite for a new business representative group.
He said it was felt that in the past, business groups had been too CBD focused and didn't include "all four corners" of Warrnambool.
Of those that completed the survey, 60 per cent were from the CBD but there was also strong representation from the industrial estate.
Just nine per cent of the feedback came from corporate or chain stores with the bulk - 87 per cent - from independent or private businesses.
Mr Hoy said 75 per cent of respondents said the city should "move forward" and form a business representative group.
The survey found businesses wanted to see elected representatives put Warrnambool first and their own businesses and industries second.
"If Warrnambool does well, we all do well. That was a very common theme," Mr Hoy said.
"We understand the past has been challenging with a group like this."
He said a key theme was for the business representative group to be a voice for businesses to local, state and federal governments.
Mr Hoy said the council would help shape the structure and focus of any group before stepping away.
"Council's role in this...is to build the plane and as the plane starts to fly we jump out of it," he said.
"It needs to be business-led and business-driven and it needs to be all about business. Our role will be a partner down the track and work collaboratively with them.
"If it gets off the ground and goes forward we'd be very excited, but then council would be out of it."
Mr Hoy said it was really encouraging 48 businesses wanted to be involved and 24 were keen on an advisory or committee role.
The next step, he said, was to form an advisory group to shape the structure and direction of a representative body and set goals for the next two years.
Mr Hoy said there were a number of options to "get it off the ground".
"There was a number who thought that a paid employee was not a bad way to go but they'd like to see what the purpose was first," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.