City grows: 'We don't want to see offices all up and down Liebig Street'

Shops in Warrnambool's CBD are 94 per cent full in a good sign for the city's retail sector but the council doesn't want to see too many offices move into the main street.
An audit of the city has found business occupancy was up seven per cent to 94 per cent, and the number of vacant premises had halved to just 38.
Almost 60 per cent were occupied by independent businesses while franchises made up 17 per cent and national brands 12.5 per cent.
The council's city growth director Luke Coughlan told a business leaders breakfast on Thursday, November 23, 2023 the figures were very positive but he warned he didn't want to paint a picture that "everything's great".
"To have 94 per cent occupancy in that city CBD sector is really good and has increased since two years ago," he said.
Mr Coughlan said the council was keeping an eye on a number of trends such as shops only being occupied seasonally as well as the number of retail shops being used for offices.
"We know as retail changes that there may be less shop fronts but we don't really want to see office space all up and down Liebig Street," he said.
"It's a really good result and a credit to Warrnambool businesses that the CBD is so strong.
"But we do need to keep an eye on it with how it stays vibrant and strong and enables a night-time economy."
In a bid to fill staff shortages, the council earlier this year launched its Un-retire The 'Bool recruitment program to match retirees with vacant positions.
Mr Coughlan said 70 businesses and more than 100 individuals registered which had led to at least 16 workers being placed into work.
"That's been really positive," he said.
The council's economic development and events manager Steve Hoy said the council had tipped about $250,000 into 41 of the city's 118 events over the past year.
"It seems like a fair whack of money but the return is there as well with what they bring to the visitation," he said.
"That equates to 630 beds being filled in the city around accommodation," he said.
"For us, those events that can attract 70-plus people start to have an economic impact when they stay for a day or two."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.