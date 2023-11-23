The Standard
Friday, 24 November 2023
Modern family home in the heart of Terang

By House of the Week
Updated November 24 2023 - 9:44am
  • 68 Swanston Street, Terang
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • Auction on December 9 at 11.30am (unless sold prior)
  • Price guide: $479,000 - $499,000
  • Agency: Ray White Rural Timboon
  • Agent: Gerard Delaney 0448 760 777
  • Inspect: By appointment

Welcome to this beautiful property in Terang, and a stunning home that provides the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience.

