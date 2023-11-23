Modern family home in the heart of Terang

Welcome to this beautiful property in Terang, and a stunning home that provides the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience.
Built in May 2022 by renowned builders JG King, the house is as-new and new home warranties are still in play.
Currently rented at $450 per week, this property offers investors an opportunity for an excellent return on investment, with the option of owner occupancy from June 2024 onwards.
This property would suit couples, families and investors alike. The beautiful home boasts three spacious bedrooms and two modern bathrooms, providing ample space for the whole family.
Situated on a generous 952 square metres of land, the property has plenty of room for outdoor activities and potential future expansion.
With a double garage, you'll have ample space for parking and storage, ensuring a clutter-free living environment.
The interior features a neutral colour palette that will complement your existing home furnishings, and has a seamless integration of modern elements. This creates a harmonious living space that is functional and aesthetically pleasing.
The inviting living room is perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the living room to the dining area and kitchen, making it ideal for hosting gatherings and creating lasting memories.
The well-appointed kitchen is equipped with high-quality appliances and ample storage space. Whether you're a culinary enthusiast or simply enjoy cooking for your loved ones, this kitchen will exceed your expectations.
A comfortable place to stay, the home has solar hot water and central heating. It's also perfectly positioned for when you're out and about.
"It's just a short walk to the main street, close to schools and even closer to Terang Hospital," says selling agent Gerard Delaney. "It's also near public transport, just two and a half blocks from the train station."
Whether you're commuting to work or running errands, everything you need is just a short distance away.
Don't miss the chance to own this exceptional property. Contact the agency to arrange your own inspection and for auction details.
