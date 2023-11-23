From school stall to summer success story: Market mums join forces

A craft market at St Joseph's Primary School May Time Fair many years ago has evolved into a Warrnambool summer success story.
Warrnambool residents Kerry Lee and Dianne Brown were school parents who helped organise a craft market as part of the annual fair, which was a major fundraiser.
It sparked the beginning of something special with the pair joining forces and growing their hobby from a craft market into a "little business" which will celebrate 25 years in 2024.
The pair have run various markets, including the Summer Night Markets at Lake Pertobe and the Warrnambool Christmas Markets, on the Civic Green, which begin on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
"We had a great team (at the school fair) and it was really popular," Ms Lee said. "We were driving somewhere and I said to Di 'we could do one of those, we could do a quality craft market in Warrnambool' and that's where it started. That was way back when.
"Our kids went to school together at St Joseph's and that's when we threw ourselves into the May Time Fair and we've become firm friends."
Their first event was the Hillside Market, held in October 1999, at the Wannon Rooms.
"It was absolutely berserk," Ms Lee said. "We couldn't believe it. The cars were lined up right to Koroit Street, right in through the showgrounds and up to the dog track."
She said over the years their operations had evolved, moving from masking tape to mark out site boundaries to electronic documentation for stall holders.
"It's so funny," she said. "We'll come up with an idea and say 'why don't we do that? That'd be really good, oh God it's taken us 20 years to think of that'. Watch this space."
The night markets began at the breakwater car park, next to where the Pavillion is now, but it wasn't suitable, with the pair meeting with the city council to work out another spot.
"We came up with the idea 'let's try Lake Pertobe' which we weren't too sure about because it was such a big area but it was the best thing we did," she said.
"We were on beautiful grass, there was families coming down and enjoying the catch up and it's grown since then. It's just perfect."
The night markets started with about 40 stalls and has grown to around 100 with 20-plus food vendors and two stages with live entertainment.
It's also helped launch small businesses with some going on to open city shopfronts or online stores.
"Because it's Di's and my little business we're very passionate about what we do and I think that shines through as to why they're so popular," she said. "It's our passion."
