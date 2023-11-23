Man who dobbed himself in for knife later found with imitation gun

A drug-affected man who entered a police station with a knife and baton was later found to be pictured with an imitation .38 caliber pistol.
Tyler Alford, 23, formerly of Colac, entered the Corio police station on February 25, 2023 about 1.30pm.
He appeared to be heavily drug-affected and told the officer at the counter he had a knife, which he pulled from his shorts and placed on the ground.
He was also found in possession of an extendable baton and a small quantity of the drug ice in an Adidas satchel bag.
Alford pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 23, to charges, including possessing controlled weapons, assault with a weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of an imitation firearm.
The court heard Alford and two other men attended an address in Warrnambool's Morris Road, intent to find another man at 11.45pm on May 18.
A female victim was home alone at the time. She opened her front door after hearing noises, to find the three standing nearby.
The victim immediately identified the two other men, one of which asked her if the man they wanted could come to the front door.
She said she didn't know who that person was. Alford shuffled his hands in his clothing before stating "I don't f** around".
Believing Alford had a weapon, in a panic she said she was calling the police. The three walked off towards the vehicle, which Alford used to do burnouts outside her home before driving along Morris Road.
On May 25, Alford was arrested at the APCO service station on the Surf Coast Highway at Grovedale.
He was found in possession of a large knife and conveyed to the Geelong police station.
He was also found in possession of a passport previously stolen from an aggravated burglary in Geelong and an extendable baton.
He told police he attended the Morris Street address with others and he never went up to the house, though CCTV had shown him walking to the front.
A search of Alford's phone uncovered a photo of him holding an imitation .38 pistol on March 8.
The court heard police identified him in the photo through a tattoo on his hand.
Alford also pleaded guilty to possessing a hunting knife and driving offences.
A lawyer for Alford told the court his client had an addiction to ice since he was 12.
Magistrate John Bentley ordered the man be assessed for the Court Integrated Services Program, which supports people on bail.
He said the plan would be to "see how he goes" in the community before "possibly" sentencing him to a therapeutic correction order.
Alford has spent 182 days in pre-sentence detention.
He will be sentenced on Monday, November 27.
