'Finally cracked $1b': Spending spree reaches new heights in city

Warrnambool is officially a billion dollar city with the economy finally reaching the financial milestone this year.
But locals are also spending more outside the city, splurging hundreds of millions on online shopping.
Spending in Warrnambool jumped 4.9 per cent from $973.5 million in 2022 to $1.022 billion this year, mayor Ben Blain said.
"The total spend in Warrnambool has finally cracked $1b," he said.
"When you look at the increase, it's still only 4.9 per cent. When you look at seven per cent inflation, in real terms it probably hasn't kept up with the rising costs," he said.
Residents and businesses contributed $582.5 million to the $1 billion figure - a jump of 3.7 per cent - while visitor spending in the city was up 6.7 per cent to $439.6 million.
"It's good to see our visitors are actually keeping up with inflation mode with their spending increase," Cr Blain said.
The money Warrnambool residents spent outside the city jumped to 9.8 per cent to $194.2 million - up from the $176.9 million the previous year.
Residents also splashed $304.7 million on online shopping - a 5.3 per cent increase from $289.3 million last year.
Cr Blain, speaking at a business leaders breakfast on Thursday, November 23, 2023, said while many of the metrics in the Spendmapp data for November 2022 to October 2023 appeared positive, generally speaking things were by no means "all rosy"
"We do face some challenges," he said.
"We've all experienced the effects of the last year - the 13 rate rises, the lack of affordable housing, rental shortages, increased cost of living, labour and skills shortages.
"These challenges are at the forefront of our decision making.
"Inflation has also had an impact that needs to be taken into account."
Cr Blain The council's city growth director Luke Coughlan told a business leaders breakfast on Thursday, November 23, 2023 inflation sitting around seven per cent had been a challenge for everyone.
He said there was still a labour shortage in the city which had an unemployment rate hovering around two per cent - that's about 140 workers short.
"The end game really is with this proposal is to be able to encourage and bring in an affordable housing provider to Warrnambool to give them enough stock to be able to set up an office to be able to continue to increase their stock not just in Warrnambool but in the entire region," Cr Blain said.
Visitors to the city spent $95.2 million on dining and entertainment - a 12 per cent increase - but retail spending was only up 1.1 per cent to $43.4 million.
Spending on transport increased by 7.6 per cent but increased fuel prices were probably the biggest driver of that rise.
But it was unclear whether it pointed to an increase in productivity with Cr Blain saying the data could only show so much.
"Looking at the big picture...we're just keeping up but we're probably not moving forward at this point in time," he said.
