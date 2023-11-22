South-west residents delaying seeing health professionals due to rising costs

South-west residents are putting off seeing a health professional due to rising costs.
A survey conducted by The Standard revealed 86 per cent percent of respondents had put off seeing a health professional in 2023 due to the cost.
Additionally, 85 per cent said the out-of-pocket cost to see their doctor had increased.
One respondent said the increase had hit hard.
"It's bad enough trying to buy the essential items," they said.
Delaying seeing a dentist is something 83 per cent of respondents to the survey had done.
"I haven't been in years and I have a cracked filling," wrote one person.
"This (a visit to the dentist) is probably the one I put off the most and desperately need," wrote another.
Another person wrote it was so "expensive" to see a dentist.
"My teeth are shockers," wrote one respondent.
"I think every one of them would need some sort of attention. But I can't afford the treatment."
The results come after data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed seven per cent of people who needed to see a GP in 2022-23 delayed or did not see one when needed due to the cost.
Robert Long, head of health statistics for the ABS, said this was double the number compared to 2021-22, when 3.5 per cent of people put off or did not see a GP when they needed because of the cost.
"One-in-five people, or 19.3 per cent, said cost was a reason for delaying or not seeing a health professional for their mental health when needed. This rose from 16.7 per cent in 2021-22," he said.
"In 2022-23, data showed that 10.5 per cent of people said cost was a reason for putting off or not seeing a medical specialist when needed, up from 8.0 per cent in 2021-22.
"People who said cost was a reason why they delayed visiting or didn't go to a hospital when needed rose from 1.8 per cent in 2021-22 to 3.2 per cent in 2022-23.
"There was also an increase in people who delayed or didn't get prescription medication when needed due to cost, from 5.6 per cent in 2021-22 to 7.6 per cent in 2022-23."
The rising cost of living is something many south-west residents are struggling to deal with.
