Surf club's vision to make accessibility a day at the beach

A new specialised nippers program and an upcoming event will help make beaches accessible for all.
Port Campbell Surf Lifesaving Club will host an accessible beach day on Sunday, December 3 to mark the International Day of People with Disability.
It will include a program of free surfing, guided beach wheelchair rides and activities at the tennis courts.
Club president Scott McKenzie said the day aimed to highlight and ease frustrating physical barriers some people faced at the beach.
"We are a nation that loves the beach - it's part of our culture," he said.
"But a recent survey found that more than 60 per cent of Australians aged 65 or over and those with a disability cannot participate in their preferred beach activity.
"Of these, 26 per cent are unable to visit the beach at all."
He said the club was striving to become leaders of change.
"We have members driving positive change," Mr McKenzie said.
"For instance, our junior coordinator Georgia Copeland is introducing Starfish Nippers for children with disability into this year's program."
The starfish life saving program caters for children and young adults six years and above with a physical or intellectual disability.
