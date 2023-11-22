Public help needed to find missing man

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Portland man Sidney.
The 34-year-old was last seen at his Caringal Court home on Thursday last week, 16 November, and he was reported missing to police on Tuesday.
Police believe Sidney may have recently been in the vicinity of South Boundary Track and Emu Hill Track during the past few days.
Investigators and family have concerns for Sidney's welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
An image of Sidney has been released by police in the hope someone can provide information on his whereabouts.
Anyone who sees Sidney or who has information about his location is urged to contact Portland police station on 5522 1500.
