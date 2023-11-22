Lead candidate rejects council, delaying search for new councillor

The hunt for Glenelg Shire's newest councillor has been delayed by at least 48 hours after the top candidate for the post knocked back the chance to serve on the embattled council.
The Victorian Electoral Commission conducted a computerised count back on November 20 to find the top runner up from the 2020 council elections and fill the vacancy created by deputy mayor Jayden Smith's sudden resignation.
But the result was a foregone conclusion, with Robyn McDonald selected for the second time in four months. Ms McDonald emerged as the top vote getter when the same process was used to find a replacement for Glenelg's longest-serving mayor, Anita Rank, in August. Ms McDonald declined the position in August, citing a lack of time to dedicate to the role, and rejected it again after the most recent count back.
Under the rules a successful candidate has 48 hours to return a written declaration saying they are still qualified to be a councillors.
Because Ms McDonald did not return her declaration within 48 hours, a further count back was held on November 22.
A spokesperson for the Victorian Electoral Commission said it was a legal requirement to keep offering the vacancy to the top vote getter, even if they had previously declined it.
"Under the legislation a candidate from a previous count back who failed to complete the declaration of their qualification within the required time frame must still be included in the count back," the spokesperson said.
They said a candidate could only be excluded from the count back if they had died, or had become ineligible by getting elected to another council or parliament, going bankrupt, or being convicted of "certain offences".
The laws mean that even once the VEC fills Cr Smith's post, it will have to offer the role to Ms McDonald for a third time when it performs the count back on December 4 to fill the other vacancy created by Chrissy Hawker's resignation.
Organic business owner Malcolm Alexander emerged as the top candidate in the second count back for Cr Smith's vacancy. Mr Alexander has 48 hours to accept the role.
If Mr Alexander declines there will be another count back, with former councillors Geoff White and Alistair McDonald the front runners.
If Mr White became the successful candidate there would be considerable doubt whether he would choose to return to council. He was already the oldest councillor in Australia in 2017, and now six years on he is 88-years-old.
The current vacancies on the council were triggered by poor behaviour by some of the councillors. It makes Mr McDonald's potential return to the council noteworthy, given he was forced to take a two-month leave of absence and apologise to his colleagues for "inappropriate behaviour" in 2019.
The council has already suffered significant reputational damage from the recent turmoil and has been forced to welcome government appointed municipal monitors at a cost of $1296 per day according to Western Victoria MP Bev McArthur.
The two monitors will investigate the council and educate the councillors on basic governance and behavioural expectations until February 13, 2024.
