'Bring it back to life': Museum's mission to uncover story lost to history

An elaborate historic carriage that dates back to the 1800s will be restored after it was donated to Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill Maritime Musuem.
The horse-drawn carriage arrived at the museum last week after leaving the coach house in Liebig Street that had been its home for more than 100 years.
Museum curator Justin Croft said little was known about the carriage but for now he had dated it to the first owner of the Liebig Street Murweh property - James Shevill - in the 1970s.
Mr Shevill was a Warrnambool councillor from 1875 to 1878 and served as mayor in 1877 and 1878.
"We think it came from the original builder of the house," Mr Croft said.
"It's quite significant to the political history of the town as well as the social history. You can just picture him and his wife or family sitting in the back. All they had to do was go down the hill to the shops or the gardens."
And while the museum doesn't know for sure who first owned it or built it - something that might never be known - it's possible it was built locally.
Mr Croft said there "might be something hiding under it that we haven't seen yet " that might help solve the mystery.
"We'll get a conservator and carriage expert in to work out what needs to be done over time to bring it back to life," Mr Croft said.
"We'll keep as much of the original as we can. What needs replacing we'll replace."
"It's been sitting out in the stable until it moved last week.
"We've cleaned it all up. It looks amazing.
"It's in pretty good condition. It's elaborately designed."
Colourful designs on the side of the carriage include an Irish harp which Mr Croft said might be a family symbol and a clue to who first owned it or built it.
The coach house that was home to the carriage was also the place Australia's first ever recorded music was found.
The priceless find was created by Murweh resident Tommy Rome who made the recording at an exhibition in Warrnambool in 1896 and remained in the coach house for 80 years until it was rediscovered.
One of the property's more well-known visitors was Rupert Murdoch's grandmother Marie who visited the then owners - the Ware family - in the late 1800s and perhaps even took a ride in the Merri Carriage.
There were plans for Murweh to become a museum in the late 1970s but the cash-strapped council ended up selling it for $140,000.
