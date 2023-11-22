Fight over Port Fairy skate park triggers competing petitions

A dispute over the location of a new skate park and playground in Port Fairy has deepened as local groups have started competing petitions on the issue.
The proposed location at Russell Clarke Reserve sparked criticism from some neighbours and park users, who said they hadn't been properly consulted and that the plan would taint one of Port Fairy's only central areas of parkland.
This group started a petition on October 30 on advocacy website change.org titled "Save our Parkland in Port Fairy" where it said Moyne Shire Council was "in the final planning stages of ruining one of our few beautiful parklands".
But the skate park and play space has also consistently had a large group of supporters. They started a competing petition on the same website on November 18 called "Support the Port Fairy Play Space in Russell Clark Reserve" urging the council to stick to its plan.
Despite launching nearly three weeks after the first petition, the campaign supporting the Russell Clarke Reserve location already has double its opponent's votes, with 800 signatories to 401. Local mother Lisa Ryan, who started the supporting petition, said it was a sign of the broad support for the location.
"We absolutely feel a lot of support around the town," Ms Ryan said. "Getting 800 signatures in less than a week is amazing, we're really happy with that."
Ms Ryan said she and the other play space supporters had started the petition out of concern the "opposing voice" was gaining traction.
"That opposing voice just isn't giving up, and they seem to have contacts in places that are a bit worrying, so we wanted to show the councillors how much support there was," she said.
The group also launched an email campaign, using its Facebook page to encourage supporters to write to the councillors to push them to keep the plan unchanged.
"I've already had responses from four councillors to say it's going ahead as planned," Ms Ryan said.
"Some of the concerns from the opposing voice are legitimate, we're not disputing that, but this has been the most fair and thorough engagement process I've seen. I've never witnessed such extensive consultation."
Spokesman for the opponents of the Russell Clarke Reserve location Bernie Freeman said the consultation process had been far from fair.
"That's one of the key aspects of our petition, to ask the council to reinstate a fair consultation process," he said.
Mr Freeman said the council's first strategic plan for the new skate park and play space had recommended locations in Southcombe Park. He said this plan - developed by landscaping consultants Outline - was exhibited for community consultation but not presented to councillors.
"Then the council suddenly commissions a different outfit, Convic, to produce a plan that recommends a different location and it's presented to councillors as if that's the plan the community was consulted on," Mr Freeman said.
"So the community wasn't consulted on the Convic report and the councillors weren't briefed on the Outline report.
"We maintain the Convic proposal contains so much misinformation and disinformation that councillors couldn't possibly reach a fair conclusion.
"The intent of our petition was to raise awareness of what's going on and get support for council to reconsider what they've planned. Our petition's got tremendous support, so that can't be ignored."
The council held three further consultation meetings on the plan on November 22 and 23, 2023, one with supporters, one with opponents, and one that is open to anyone from the community.
Mr Freeman has submitted the opposing petition to the council and is pushing to have it presented to the councillors at the monthly council meeting on November 28, 2023.
