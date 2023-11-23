The Standard
'Let us entertain you': Australian ace calls for changes to sprintcar scene

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 24 2023 - 9:32am, first published 7:30am
Warrnambool sprintcar driver James McFadden is back in Australia after a strong season in America. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool sprintcar driver James McFadden is back in Australia after a strong season in America. Picture by Sean McKenna

James McFadden is passionate about his sport. He doesn't like where it finds itself.

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

