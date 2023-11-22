South-west community rallies to help raise $58k for Leila Rose Foundation

The Leila Rose Foundation has had a record number of requests for assistance flood in over the past six months.
The foundation, which was established in 2011 by Warrnambool's Tracy and Andrew Chow, helps families affected by rare childhood cancer.
It was set up to help families and honour the couple's daughter Leila Rose, who died aged 20 months from a rare cancer.
On Saturday night, the foundation held its main fundraiser - the Leila Rose Ball.
Mrs Chow said she was stunned to learn the ball raised $58,000 for the charity.
"We had a fantastic crowd attend this year," she said.
"Given the challenges people have faced this year, we were thrilled with the number that attended this year's ball."
She attributed the success to the hard-working committee, volunteers, LRF supporters and businesses which supported the event.
"Thank you to all who attended, volunteered, donated and stood by us," Mrs Chow said.
"We are so grateful for the support we receive in our local community."
Mrs Chow said the foundation supported 300 families and had distributed more than $1.2 million to families Australia-wide since its inception.
"The demand for assistance has increased over the last six months with a record number of applications flooding in," she said.
"We are currently assisting 50 families a year, but there are over 300 children diagnosed each year in Australia.
"Our goal is to one day be able to assist every Australian family who has a child diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer."
