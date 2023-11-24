The Standard
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Friend says second Hally's Run 'gives us a chance to remember him'

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 24 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Harris is taking part in Hally's Run in honour of his late friend Clinton Hall. Picture by Anthony Brady
Danny Harris is taking part in Hally's Run in honour of his late friend Clinton Hall. Picture by Anthony Brady

An injury isn't stopping Danny Harris from honouring his late friend in this weekend's Hally's Run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.