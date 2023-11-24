Friend says second Hally's Run 'gives us a chance to remember him'

An injury isn't stopping Danny Harris from honouring his late friend in this weekend's Hally's Run.
Harris will walk the three-kilometre course during in the second edition of the family-friendly fun run on Sunday, November 26, named in honour of the late Clinton Hall, a Warrnambool sports identity who passed away suddenly in July, 2022.
Participants can take on either a 3km and 6km course.
"I'll be trying to break my PB in the 3km walk," Harris said with a laugh.
Harris, who took part in the first run in 2022 which attracted hundreds of people, said the event was a great way to remember Hall, an avid runner.
"Personally I was close to Clinton and his family," he said. "He was passionate about his running, ultra-competitive. He wouldn't let you beat him easily, that's for sure.
"He'd be slightly embarrassed I'm sure (about an event in his honour) but he'd be proud none-the-less.
"It gives us a chance to remember him."
Money raised from the event will go towards Hall's three children, as well as the South West Sport Clinton Hall excellence awards.
Harris believed the awards were a great way to support young and up-and-coming athletes in the region to "chase their dreams", with the first six award recipients receiving grants in September.
"A lot of us have all had that dream and some people haven't always got the means to try and achieve it, so it's a good way of supporting that," Harris said.
Harris, who praised the hard work of the event's committee, encouraged community members to come down and "burn a few calories" as well as footballers and netballers looking to kick-start their pre-season training.
"Clinton had a big involvement in a lot of footy clubs during his career - if you're involved in a footy and netball club, it's a great way to start your pre-season and use that as a base to work off," he said.
Hally's Run starts from 10am at Lake Pertobe's Beach Kiosk.
Online registrations close Saturday night at https://raceroster.com/events/
