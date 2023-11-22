Police air wing called to city in hunt for man wanted on drug, gun offences

The Victoria Police air wing unit was deployed to Warrnambool in the hunt for a man wanted on drug and gun offences.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said the 30-year-old man had not long been arrested and conveyed to Warrnambool police station at 1.50pm on Wednesday, November 22.
He said the man was wanted in relation to an alleged car theft, as well as drug, firearm and driving-related offences.
The man is expected to be interviewed by members of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit on Wednesday.
There was a heavy police presence observed in Warrnambool throughout the early afternoon, including the Victoria Police air wing, crime scene officers and multiple local police units along Banyan and Jamieson streets.
More to come.
