South-west dairy breaks the glass ceiling ahead of artisan showcase

A boutique dairy in Timboon has reached a "massive milestone" which will set the precedent for a celebration of the region's gourmet artisans this weekend.
Family business Schulz Organic Dairy has sold one million glass bottles of milk.
To date, the returnable and refillable glass initiative has saved about 40 tonnes of plastic from entering landfill since it began in 2017. Owner Simon Schulz said the achievement was collective.
"We are humbled by reaching this massive milestone," he said.
"A major thank you to all the people who have invested in Schulz and in our Milk in Glass bottles and who have purchased over the last four years.
"Thank you to all the staff that have filled and washed every single one of our Milk in Glass bottles and a big thank you to our girls (Schulz's herd of happy cows) for producing the beautiful milk to fill these bottles."
The business - and its recent success - will be just one of 12 celebrated at the Timboon Artisan Festival on November 25 at the town's amphitheatre.
The other artisans - which together make up the Timboon Gourmet Trail - expected to participate include:
