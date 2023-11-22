Could a unique fact see this draft slider destined for great things?

A "statistical fact" has Dane Swan boldly predicting South Warrnambool's George Stevens has more chance of winning a Brownlow medal than number one pick Harley Reid.
Stevens was touted as one of the steals of the 2023 AFL draft after falling to Geelong with pick 58 on Tuesday, November 21.
He now joins an elite group of players selected at pick 58.
Swan, himself pick 58 in the 2001 national draft, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, ahead of night two of draft.
"Wishing all the boys who get drafted tonight wonderful careers but especially the one who is burdened with being selected at 58," the former Collingwood star wrote.
"It's a statistical fact that you are more likely to win the Brownlow being drafted at 58 (three) then pick one (one).
"Hope he's ready for the pressure."
Joining Stevens and Swan as pick 58 is two-time (and reigning) Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale, while Adam Cooney is the only former number one pick to win the league's top individual award.
Speaking on his podcast Hump Day with Swanny and Friends the day after the draft, Swan doubled down on his claim to co-hosts Ralph Horowitz and Samantha Riches.
"George Stevens is more likely to win the Brownlow than Harley Reid," Swan said.
"It's a statistical fact that you are more likely to win the Brownlow being drafted (pick 58).
"I'm not saying if you rank 58th verse pick one you're better, but I'm not not saying that either."
Swan, who played a game for Warrnambool and District league club Merrivale in 2021, said while there was big shoes to fill with the number 58 pick, he didn't want Stevens and others to feel that burden.
"I wish everyone who got drafted in the last couple days a happy and long career and that they have as much fun as I did playing," he said.
