Another two men admit involvement in 20-person brawl outside south-west pub

Another two men have admitted their involvement in a brawl involving about 20 people outside a Hamilton pub.
Witnesses to the incident said there were two separate altercations between crowds at the Caledonian Hotel just after 2am on December 24, 2022.
One man was punched to the head and was knocked out for about 90 seconds.
The man who hit him pleaded guilty in behaving in a riotous manner in Hamilton Magistrate Court in October and was convicted and fined $1000.
Another two men involved in the altercation faced the same court on November 22 charged with affray and behaving in a riotous manner.
They were both placed on diversion plans which will see the charges dropped after they pay a fee to the court fund, which is distributed to charities.
One man, aged 22, was also charged with assaulting a police officer.
The court heard the officer was attempting to de-escalate the situation when the man pushed and shoved him in the chest with an open palm.
That man also appeared to be one of the "primary aggressors" in the brawl, magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said.
The court heard the man was observed on CCTV footage shoving another pub patron.
He told the court he was "disgusted" by the summary of offending and was remorseful for his actions.
"I was very drunk. I was very out of character. That is not me as a person," he said.
"I was just having a good night then everything just turned to sh**."
The magistrate said the brawl could have "ended up so much worse".
"It's not the wild west where people get drunk in a saloon and just start slugging each other because they're drunk as a lord and can't remember what they have done."
The offender must pay $600 to the court fund.
The court heard the second man was also identified in the CCTV footage.
There was a "bit of a push and shove" occurring and he attempted to intervene.
He then became involved in a fight with another man with the footage showing him swinging "a couple" of punches.
The man was arrested in March the following year.
He told police all he could recall was crowds leaving the pub to get taxis home.
He said he then turned around to see his mate lying on the ground.
Police showed the man the footage and he accepted his involvement was "pretty obvious" but said it was not how he remembered it.
If the man pays $250 to the court fund within two weeks the matter will be withdrawn and no conviction recorded.
In October Magistrate Lethbridge said people needed to "keep themselves in check when they had been drinking for hours".
He said when the victim suffered a loss of consciousness, it could have been a "classic scenario for manslaughter".
The magistrate said he had been involved in countless cases in which someone was struck when drunk, fell to the ground and hit a hard surface, developed swelling on the brain, they recovered, went home, went to sleep and died.
