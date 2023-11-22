Stalled $700k car park works given a jump start

A new all-day car park will be added to Warrnambool's CBD ahead of the summer rush in the city with work now under way.
The $700,000 project, behind Kepler Street, was initially expected to completed by last September but it was delayed because of budget issues.
It is now expected to be finished by Christmas, weather permitting, and be operational in the early New Year.
"It's part of the library redevelopment because there was some car parks taken out for the library," he said.
"This is a way of putting them back in so shoppers and patrons in the CBD will be able to use it."
Cr Blain said the project - an extension of the existing Kepler Street off-street car park - would provide 36 all-day car parks.
"The existing parks will be modified to enable two accessible parking bays to be developed," he said.
The current parking meter will also be moved to make it safer to use.
A city-wide review of Warrnambool's parking which suffered "frustrating delays" because of the pandemic is now expected to be completed early next year.
A review of the city's parking has been talked about for years, and an initial review of just CBD spaces was later expanded to include the whole city.
The study was initially expected to shine a light on whether the city had a significant car parking issue or a shortage of car parks. It will also review limits allocated to busy parking spots.
Cr Paspaliaris said the parking strategy was an ongoing project which had "suffered frustrating delays".
The council had been waiting for motorists' habits to return to normal after lockdowns and restrictions so it could get accurate baseline data for the strategy.
Work on the strategy will start in the first quarter of next year.
