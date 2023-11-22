Footy friends ticked off each goal together on their way to the AFL

AS the realisation of his own dream set in, Luamon Lual's attention turned to close friend George Stevens.
The South Warrnambool footballers and former Emmanuel College students have grown up together, ticking off their sporting goals one by one.
Making an AFL list was a shared plan for the mates who met during grade three at St Joseph's Primary School.
Essendon snapped up creative defender Lual with pick 39 in November 21's national draft.
There were celebrations before a nervous wait to see if Stevens would join him at the top level.
Geelong called Stevens' name with pick 58 with many labelling the big-bodied midfielder one of the steals of the draft.
Lual, pictured wearing an Essendon guernsey donated as a gift from Warrnambool's Rebel store, said visiting the Stevens' household once his friend became a Cat was special.
"I am feeling a lot of emotions right now and soaking it all in," he told The Standard.
"To share it with George and his family was such a cool experience and something I will remember forever.
"It was a bit of a long wait and I was certainly nervous for him and the rest of the family were certainly nervous but I am really happy to see him at Geelong."
Stevens said when the Bombers chose Lual there was a sense of pride for a friend he knows has the attributes to succeed at the elite level.
"To share it with him and see him go before me, although I was still nervous, I was so excited and pumped (for him)," he said.
"Luamon has got it covered. He's got the athletic traits that will stand up no worries at AFL level and I think for the both of us, having worked together a lot, we love our training and learning so no doubt once he gets into a full-time AFL environment and is able to grow via some coaches and things like that, he'll have no issues at all.
"Hopefully the only issue he has is against Geelong."
Lual believes Stevens' friendly nature and leadership skills will make him an instant favourite at the Cattery.
"He is such a cool character and such a humbling person but still funny," he said.
"He is easy to chat to and I am sure he'll make a great change to their culture and continue to develop his footy.
"I am just super stoked for him and excited to see what comes."
