Man jailed for time already served after breaching more court orders

A Warrnambool man with a history of breaching court orders and relationship issues has been jailed for more offending.
David Rossiter, 53, appeared in the Geelong Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 22, charged with eight offences.
Magistrate John Bently heard Rossiter had already served 113 days in pre-sentence detention.
Rossiter was then jailed for 100 days on his current eight charges and placed on another community corrections order.
He had been suitable for another corrections order. His current order finishes in December.
The magistrate amended that order to run for another 15 months, with a focus on rehabilitation.
Conditions of the order are that Rossiter undertake assessment and treatment for alcohol issues and also do a men's behaviour change program.
"You will be getting out today," Mr Bentley told Rossiter, before approving and varying the current order.
"If you breach another order you will just be straight back to jail and it's unlikely you'll get another order.
"You have alcohol issues that need to be addressed. That seems to be the major problem."
Rossiter said he was happy to have the opportunity to address his issues.
He's previously been jailed for breaching an order only days after being released from prison and has a long history of breaching court orders.
