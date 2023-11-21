The Standard
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man jailed for time already served after breaching more court orders

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 22 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man jailed for time already served after breaching more court orders
Man jailed for time already served after breaching more court orders

A Warrnambool man with a history of breaching court orders and relationship issues has been jailed for more offending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.