City in grips of severe housing crisis, Council for Homeless Persons CEO says

Warrnambool is in desperate need of more social housing and support for homelessness services, according to the head of the Council for Homeless Persons.
Chief executive officer Debra Di Natale said a forum to discuss homelessness in regional areas was held in Warrnambool last month.
"The overwhelming message was the region desperately needs more social housing and support for homelessness services," Ms Di Natale said.
She said there was an urgent need for more funding.
"Warrnambool is experiencing a severe housing crisis because rents continue to rise while vacancy rates fall," she said.
"There's simply not enough public and community housing available and that's pushing more and more people into homelessness across the region.
"Services in the region are constantly in crisis because it's impossible to keep up with demand."
Ms Di Natale said data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed the number of people experiencing homelessness in the south-west had increased from to 2016 to 2021.
In Warrnambool, there were 184 people experiencing homelessness in 2021.
This was a 23.4 increase from 2016 - when 149 people were experiencing homelessness.
There were 108 people in supported accommodation for the homeless in Warrnambool in 2021, 35 in severely crowded dwellings, 21 in other temporary lodgings, 16 temporarily staying in another household and six living in improvised dwellings, tents or sleeping out.
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Glenelg and Southern Grampians shires also increased from 2016 to 2021.
The number went from 39 to 99 in Glenelg - a 154 per cent increase - and from 14 to 50 in Southern Grampians Shire - a 257 per cent increase.
The Standard revealed earlier this year the South West Coast electorate had the 25th highest incidence of homelessness overall and the 11th highest in regional Victoria,
A Council for Homeless Persons report revealed the number of homeless people had increased.
"Almost three in four areas experienced increases in homelessness, while for one in two areas the increase was over 20 per cent," the report states.
"While we are through the challenges of the pandemic, the continued decline in affordability, further exacerbated by current cost of living pressures, stagnant wage growth and severely inadequate income support and rental assistance means the situation is likely to be only getting worse.
"Bold decisions are needed at all levels of government - federal, state and local - to address the structural barriers to everyone having a stable, affordable home."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.