'It's complex': Beach closed for summer, new $8m lookout on the way

Work will soon start on a new $8 million viewing platform at The Blowhole at Loch Ard Gorge but access to the beach looks set to remain off limits this summer.
Fears of a potential cliff collapse prompted authorities in May to close the steps which lead to the beach and cave at Loch Ard Gorge near Port Campbell.
Assessments were done in June by geo-technical specialists to determine what needed to be done to make the steps safe again.
Parks Victoria district manager Dale Antonysen said now that geotechnical investigations had been completed they were working on the next steps to protect the special cultural and environmental values of Loch Ard before they restored access to the beach.
"At this stage we are not expecting access to reopen until after the summer holidays," he said.
"It is important we get this process right so when we reopen Loch Ard Gorge it remains open for the long term.
"Managing infrastructure along this coastline is complex."
In order to restore access to Loch Ard Gorge, stabilisation works are required at the top of the cliff and will be completed once the required approvals are obtained. Unstable debris and soil will also be removed as part of these works.
But a new viewing platform will bring visitors up close to The Blowhole with Simpson Construction Company appointed to create the lookout. Construction will start after the busy Christmas/New Year period and is expected to be completed by 2025.
The Blowhole is a cutting in the land that fills with roaring water from the sea.
Geotechnical investigations have informed the construction approach for the project with the lookout's design led by the Eastern Maar community to ensure it reflects the environmental and cultural values of the area.
The Saddle Lookout at the Twelve Apostles is nearing completion after a break in construction during the winter months.
Works have restarted on the viewing area which will replace infrastructure that no longer caters for the booming visitor numbers. It is expected to be open to the public in late summer.
Parks Victoria and the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation are working together on both projects which are part of stage one of the Shipwreck Coast Master Plan.
Parks Victoria regional director Jason Borg said it was a busy and exciting time in Port Campbell National Park with projects that celebrated the special landscape and ensured they provided a memorable experience for the millions who visited.
"These new viewing areas will improve accessibility and better showcase the dramatic scenery of this special environment," he said.
The Arch, which is located between Port Campbell and Peterborough, was closed in February 2022 after inspections found "significant" movement in the cliffs near the upper lookout which posed a risk to public safety.
Geo-technical specialists assessed the cliff face and recommended the site remain closed because of continued movement and fears of a collapse.
Specialist teams were brought in to manually bring it down in January 2023.
