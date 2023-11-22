Warrnambool Relay for Life expected to be bigger and better in 21st year

The 2024 Relay for Life is off to a bumper start, with more teams than last year already registered.
Newly appointed chair Jodie Carey said she was thrilled interest in the event, which once had up to 30 teams taking part, was proving popular.
"We only had 12 teams this year and we've already had 18 teams register," she said.
Mrs Carey said the event, which will be held for the 21st time on February 17, had a special part in her heart.
She has been a member of Heather's Heroes for 11 years to honour her late mother Heather Worrall.
Mrs Carey said the event was a family affair, with her husband and children, other family members and her mother's friends all taking part.
"It means so much to my children, my father Hugh, my nephews and nieces and my sister," she said.
Mrs Carey said her mother - who was diagnosed with liver cancer at age 59 - was always at the front of her mind during the community event.
She said her mother - who passed away three months after she was diagnosed with cancer - would be proud.
She said it was such an important event, which raised vital funds for cancer research and awareness of how the deadly disease touched so many people.
Mrs Carey put up her hand to take over as chair when long-term volunteer Fran Hynes stood down.
"I couldn't let the event fold - it's too important," she said.
Mrs Carey said she had an extremely hard-working committee.
She said the event would have a party atmosphere in 2024 to celebrate the 21st event.
"We've got a great line up of musicians, we've got kids activities and guest speakers - it's going to be a great family event."
Mrs Carey said she would be thrilled if at least 20 teams took part in the event.
The event is being held in a shorter format for the second year.
Last year the event ceased being run as an overnight event due to a chronic volunteer shortage.
Mrs Carey said she would love the event to return to the full overnight format in years to come.
Anyone interested in registering a team can visit the event's Facebook page.
It will be held at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus oval.
