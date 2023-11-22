The Standard
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Relay for Life expected to be bigger and better in 21st year

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
November 22 2023 - 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nestles Rowing Club team is in good spirits at the 2023 Warrnambool Relay for Life.
The Nestles Rowing Club team is in good spirits at the 2023 Warrnambool Relay for Life.

The 2024 Relay for Life is off to a bumper start, with more teams than last year already registered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.