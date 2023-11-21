Christmas miracle: Carols by the Merri gets green light to spread cheer

A heartwarming south-west Christmas tradition is returning this year after concerns it would have to move from its namesake location.
The 24th annual Carols by the Merri event will return to The Esplanade in Dennington on December 1.
Organiser John Harris said there had been concerns the site would have to move to the football grounds, necessitating a name change.
"The land was being sold where we normally park the cars and we worried the new owner wouldn't allow us to park there but they have," he said.
"So it'll be the same as last year. Overall it's all progressing well and we're really happy with the outcome so far."
He said the carols were a pivotal community event which attracted more than 1000 people in 2022.
"Being a free event for the community, it's important we hold it, especially in this current day and age when cost of living is going through the roof," Mr Harris said.
"It's a place where they can go and have free entertainment and it's certainly important for the Dennington community to continue this tradition.
"This year we're also doing a gold coin donation for the Warrnambool and District Community Hospice."
