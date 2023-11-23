Childers Cove to be transferred to new authority

The management of Childers Cove will be transferred to the new Great Ocean Road land management authority under plans being rolled out over the next two years.
Caravan parks and land in Port Campbell and Peterborough were recently transferred from the management of councils and Parks Victoria to the new authority.
The switch has prompted speculation it could extend along the coast to Warrnambool, but a Department of Energy, Environment, and Climate Action spokesperson said that was not in the plan for the next two years.
The Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority was created as a dedicated parks manager in 2020 and is undergoing a significant scale up of its operations between Torquay and east of Warrnambool.
In November, the authority took over land management and landlord responsibilities for the Port Campbell Caravan Park and Great Ocean Road Tourist Park but said it was business as usual for both privately managed parks.
The caravan parks are part of 830 hectares of land and sea previously managed by DEECA, Corangamite and Moyne shire councils and Parks Victoria that were transferred to the new authority.
The transfer signified GORCAPA's first step into the western end of the Great Ocean Road, having previously held land management responsibility for land and sea spanning from Torquay to Cape Otway.
Not everyone has been happy with all the changes. Moyne mayor Ian Smith said some Peterborough residents were concerned about what the takeover would mean.
"Because council maintain the assets in Peterborough, they've been quite happy with the way the council's been maintaining them," Mr Smith said.
"Their concern is whether GORCAPA will continue maintaining the assets in the town like council has."
But an agreement had now been reached so that the council will still do the maintenance for the next 12 months in Peterborough.
More land is set to be transferred to the new authority over the next two years including management of Childers Cove.
A DEECA spokesman said The Great Ocean Road and Environs Protection Act 20202 lists the public land for which management responsibility would be transferred by November 1, 2025 and it does not include any Crown land reserves in the Warrnambool City Council area such as Logan's Beach or its caravan parks.
The spokesperson said over time, transferring management to the authority would deliver tangible benefits for local communities and the environment.
"All revenue raised on the land we manage is reinvested back into the Great Ocean Road coast and parks to ensure this special part of the state can be enjoyed now and for generations to come," the spokesperson said.
