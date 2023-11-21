Ukraine to the south-west: Man chases dream after answering 'scam' job ad

Ukrainian native Alex Lysov was on a plane to Australia just two weeks after applying for what he thought was a 'scam' job ad which changed his life.
The 36-year-old was scrolling through a job search website when he came across an opportunity to join a farm owned by Midfield Meat in south-west Victoria.
"I thought it was a joke, some kind of a scam, but I applied and after two weeks did an interview, got a visa and came to Australia," he said.
After overcoming his initial scepticism Mr Lysov said he worked at the Woolsthorpe farm for four years where he was quickly promoted to second-in-charge.
"It was a very good experience for me," Mr Lysov said.
"I got my residency and could choose something else but decided to stay in the dairy industry.
"When I got my residency, I decided to study as I felt it would help me to find a better job. I wanted to build my knowledge about budgets and the economic side of the farm. I can do all the practical work, but I wanted to know how to do the budgets."
Mr Lysov is now studying accounting and bookkeeping at South West TAFE with the backing of a DemoDAIRY Foundation scholarship.
The Ukrainian national - who works for Saputo - said his long-term goal was to be a financial adviser for dairy farms.
