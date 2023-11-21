The Standard
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Ukraine to the south-west: Man chases dream after answering 'scam' job ad

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 22 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Lysov, 36, from Ukraine, is pursuing his dream after landing a job on a farm in south-west Victoria four years ago. Picture supplied
Alex Lysov, 36, from Ukraine, is pursuing his dream after landing a job on a farm in south-west Victoria four years ago. Picture supplied

Ukrainian native Alex Lysov was on a plane to Australia just two weeks after applying for what he thought was a 'scam' job ad which changed his life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.