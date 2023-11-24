The Standard
Friday, 24 November 2023
'It's fancy': Warrnambool Primary School reveals new navy uniform

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 24 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:00pm
Warrnambool Primary School students Rose Gent, Sage McKinnon, Calvin Traill and Oliver Nichols in the new uniforms. Picture by Anthony Brady
It will be a new-look Warrnambool Primary School when its longstanding brown uniform is replaced with navy from next year.

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

