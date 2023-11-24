'It's fancy': Warrnambool Primary School reveals new navy uniform

It will be a new-look Warrnambool Primary School when its longstanding brown uniform is replaced with navy from next year.
The change comes after almost half a century of its students wearing the school's signature brown and gold uniform.
Navy with a gold trim, in a nod to the past, will become the school uniform colours from next year.
The new uniform will be phased in starting with its 2024 prep children and pupils in other year levels can purchase it if they want or as items need replacing, with many families who prefer navy expected to make the change.
The move is also based on affordability with the existing brown uniform having to be specially dyed and clothing unable to be purchased from a mainstream retail store.
The uniform was revealed to the school community on Friday, November 24, 2023.
It consists of a navy long-sleeved or short-sleeved polo shirt, navy shorts or pants, a gingham dress and a navy polar fleece jumper.
There is also a navy wide-brimmed hat that is reversible with the pupils' individual house colour inside and a navy back pack which is optional to purchase.
A new logo featuring the school's historic bell tower will replace the existing seagull design and is included on uniform tops, hats and the school bag.
Parents, school council and staff formed a uniform subcommittee, discussing various colours and options following a uniform survey that went out to families last year.
Principal Peter Lee said he was really excited about the new uniform and there was an "overwhelming response" from the school community wanting change.
He said it was the result of community feedback with the majority of the school's families surveyed calling for a "more pleasing colour".
"For those who wanted change, colour was by far the main influencing factor," Mr Lee said.
Assistant principal Danielle Toone said the brown uniform items weren't accessible or cost effective and it had to think of its families.
"There was a lot of thought that went into it," Ms Toone said. "The whole process began surveying our current families on whether they wanted to see change with the uniforms. We listened to the community.
"Even though some parents are a little bit hesitant because of the historical factor, they're still very excited. The whole school community is very excited for it."
Ms Toone said some families had up to five generations wear the brown and gold uniform and acknowledged it was a change for those with a connection to it, while others were embracing the navy.
"The only thing we ask is they buy the garments with the logo on them (jumper, polo shirt and hat) and then everything else they can find cheaper alternatives."
Ms Toone said some families had held off purchasing new items this year awaiting the arrival of the new uniform for 2024, and while optional for years one to six many were expected to adopt it from next year.
Office administration Skye Nichols led the project, working with uniform suppliers to source fabrics and samples.
"It was a very thoughtful process around changing the logo and what that meant to Warrnambool Primary School and the significance of the bell tower," Ms Nichols said.
Year five pupil Calvin Traill, 11, approved of the new look.
"I like the new logo and how we've still got the bits of yellow, the hints of yellow around the sleeves and the collar, Calvin said.
Oliver Nichols, 7, said he liked the new bell tower logo which was more fitting, "than a bird with the words Warrnambool Primary School".
He also likes the new uniform and especially the gold details. "It's fancy," Oliver said.
"I like the blue and the new logo," Tom Gent, 11, said. "I'll tell mum to get it."
Angus McKinnon, 8, said it might take him a little while to get used to the new uniform. "I sort of like it but I also don't."
Rose Gent, 7, said she liked the blue and yellow, while Sage McKinnon, 6, liked the new navy gingham dress.
