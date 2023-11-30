The Standard
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

'In the same boat': Workers claim they're owed $100k super after closure

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 1 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'In the same boat': Workers claim they're owed $100k super after closure
'In the same boat': Workers claim they're owed $100k super after closure

Two workers claim they are owed about $100,000 in superannuation after a Cobden mechanic closed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.