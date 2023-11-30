'In the same boat': Workers claim they're owed $100k super after closure

Two workers claim they are owed about $100,000 in superannuation after a Cobden mechanic closed.
The doors of Mora Mechanical Services at 1232 Camperdown-Cobden Rd, Cobden, have been shut in recent weeks.
One man who worked for the business for 11 years and another employee from 2012-2019 say they have either not received any or only part of their employer superannuation contributions during those years.
The Standard has seen documents which detail underpayments the Australian Taxation Office says it is now pursuing.
Efforts to contact operator Steven Mora on his mobile telephone and business phone have been unsuccessful with both numbers disconnected.
There is no indication the business has an email or a social media presence, such as Facebook, where it can be contacted for comment.
The Standard is not suggesting Mr Mora has done anything wrong but two workers say they have raised concerns with the Australian Taxation Office.
The ATO has a policy of declining to reveal if it is investigating an individual or business.
One worker said he had worked at Mora mechanics from 2012 until mid 2019.
He said he had letters from the business saying he had been getting superannuation payments but claimed those payments were not made or received.
"I didn't get it. From 2012 until January this year I had received only $1440," the man, who did not wish to be named, said.
"I'm now told that not receiving those payments will impact my retirement."
The man said he was initially owed more than $50,000.
"He (Steven Mora) told me he would pay after being contacted by the ATO," he said.
"I've provided my group certificates and super documents - all my paperwork - to the ATO.
"Steve contacted me and asked to call off the ATO. Initially he told the ATO I did not work there and later said I worked there in just 2015 and 2016.
"He paid for those two years, but I'm still pursuing my full entitlements.
"I then received a payment in April this year of $22,000. He still owes for five-and-a-half years - that's estimated at $32,000, including interest."
The worker said quotes from lawyers to chase the outstanding amount through civil litigation would cost more than the money owed.
He said he had also contacted Fair Work Australia.
"I'm just one of up to 10 employees believed to be owed entitlements," he said.
A second worker claims to be owed about $50,000.
"I worked there 11 years. I got paid a little bit of super, a couple of thousand dollars," he said.
"I've reported the matter and been speaking to the ATO.
"The doors of the business are definitely closed. My understanding is that legally he has to pay.
"Steve has been here for about 15 years and had seven employees at one stage.
"We (ex-workers) are all believed to be in the same boat in relation to the super. All up it's probably hundreds of thousands of dollars."
A spokesperson said the ATO could not comment on the tax affairs of any individual or an entity due to confidentiality and privacy laws.
"We take non-compliance with super guarantee (SG) obligations seriously and have a focused review and audit program into the non-payment of SG to protect workers and their retirement savings," the spokesperson said.
"There is information on the ATO website outlining the steps that employees can take if they are concerned that their employer isn't paying enough (or any) super at www.ato.gov.au/unpaidsuper.
"If the worker is concerned, they can also make a complaint to us to request assistance.
"We review every complaint about unpaid super that we get and the earlier we know, the greater chance we have to recover unpaid super and work with the business to get them back on track.
"Employers in general are required to pay superannuation for their eligible employees in full, on time and to the correct fund. If an employer doesn't meet these obligations, they become liable for the superannuation guarantee charge (SGC) and must lodge an SGC statement and pay the SGC to the ATO.
"Employers who do not meet their super obligations or lodge SGC statements as required, risk further action from the ATO, including audits and penalties which can be up to 200 per cent of the SGC liability.
"Any unpaid super guarantee and interest collected by the ATO is passed onto the employee's superannuation account."
The spokesperson said where it was determined an employer owed superannuation, the ATO pursued the outstanding debt.
"The ATO applies a full range of firmer actions including director penalty notices, garnishees, directions to pay, disclosure of business tax debt and prosecution actions to ensure payment on superannuation debts," the spokesperson said.
"Where businesses continue to trade without addressing their super guarantee charge debts, we will escalate our actions towards wind up and bankruptcy where it's appropriate.
"The ATO aims to collect unpaid debt owed by an employer as soon as possible but some employers may not be able to pay in full.
"There are situations where it can be harder for the ATO to recover unpaid superannuation including if an employer is bankrupt, in liquidation, under administration or deregistered."
In the 2022-23 financial year, the ATO raised more than $1 billion in super guarantee charge liabilities from both ATO compliance action and employer voluntary disclosures.
The ATO completed around 14,000 cases and 134,000 reminders and prompts and collected and distributed almost $700 million to super accounts for Australians' retirement.
