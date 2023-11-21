A hole big enough to hold 200 African elephants has been filled at Yambuk

A limestone cavity big enough to hold 200 African elephants has been filled near the Princes Highway at Yambuk.
Department of Transport and Planning workers have repaired damage to the highway and improved the strength and expected lifespan of the route after it was forced to close in February this year due to the cavity that opened up near Greens Road.
Back then crews were undertaking road works to build overtaking lanes.
What started out as a minor crack in the ground, when a grader drove over it, then expanded to a size that would have fit 200 African elephants within the cavity.
Geotechnical experts found a network of caves attached to the exposed cavern that extended about 30 metres in length, 20 metres wide and seven metres deep.
Further investigations found stalactites, stalagmites and helictites on the floor and ceiling of the cavern, with estimations that these had been growing for more than 250,000 years.
Repairs require a complex and thorough geotechnical approach, extensive investigations and considerations to the environment and cultural heritage - with high rainfall coupled with flooding in the area presenting a huge engineering task.
To complete repair works, crews backfilled the cavern with about 9500 tonnes of engineered fill, including existing limestone, and drilled six boreholes into the roof of the cave.
The boreholes and sections underneath the road were pumped with concrete to provide support and reinforcement for the cave roof before the site was sealed.
The works are expected to be complete by the end of the year, weather permitting.
A cavern of this type is a natural occurring phenomenon in a limestone geological area, like the south-west coast of Victoria and the south-west coast of South Australia.
The limestone naturally erodes away with water infiltration creating cavities, caverns and voids below the ground.
Backfilling works have also allowed crews to reach an important milestone in constructing new overtaking lanes at Yambuk, with works to be completed and both lanes open to traffic early next year.
While repair works are being completed, Greens Road will remain closed at the Princes Highway intersection.
Department of Transport and Planning executive director (Barwon South West and Grampians) Michael Bailey said completing backfilling works at the Yambuk cavern had significantly improved the safety and lifespan of the important road corridor for the hundreds of local drivers and freight vehicles that use the road every day.
"Right across the region, we're delivering projects for our regional communities and completion of these repairs allows us to get on with works to install overtaking lanes on this section of road," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.