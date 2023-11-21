'It is stressful': Pensioner worried she could be without a home soon

A pensioner in her 70s is worried she may not be able to find affordable housing when the Warrnambool east rental she lives in sells.
Retiree Beverley Evans has lived in the house for the past eight years.
"I know renting anywhere is an absolute nightmare as well as stressful, especially if you are a woman over 70," she told The Standard.
"My lease ran out on October 12, but the unit has been on the market since August and there's only been four people through."
Ms Evans said she was also worried the $300 per week she paid now would increase in January.
She said if you're spending more than half of your pension on rent it didn't leave you with much.
"I've noticed the power bill has gone up $25 more than this time last year," she said.
"(And the) car insurance has gone up but the petrol has gone down a little bit. I have a car that needs premium (petrol) which was $2.12 per litre at the highest.
"You (only) put $20 (worth of petrol) in because that's all you can afford."
Ms Evans said she had searched for other rentals in Warrnambool but they were out of her price range.
"There's no way I can afford them - I can't afford $400 (per week)," she said.
She said she had extended the search to other areas including Terang, Camperdown, Casterton, Maryborough and Castlemaine.
"I never thought at my age I'd be going through this," Ms Evans said.
She said the past three years had been difficult after her daughter died of cancer in 2022 and her brother died in 2021.
Originally from Anglesea, Ms Evans spent 29 years living on the Sunshine Coast and has been in Warrnambool since 2014. She also spent some time living and working in Gympie in Queensland, where her rent was $140 a fortnight in 2008.
Ms Evans said when she worked in aged care nursing she never had issues with paying the rent. She retired in 2017.
"It's just really stressful and I'm not the only one. There are thousands upon thousands of people in the same situation as you," she said.
Ms Evans said she was brought up being told 'you go out and earn your money' but said with her two "bung" shoulders and a bad back from 10 years of nursing, she could no longer work.
