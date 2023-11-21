The Standard
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Three men and a 7702-metre climb through the region's picturesque mountains

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:43pm
Kerry Clapham, Paul Watkins and Greg Kew will compete in an inaugural 100 miler running event in the Grampians from November 24. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Climbing 7702 metres from Mount Zero to Dunkeld will be no easy feat but the inaugural Grampians Peaks Trail 100 Miler will add to a long list of impressive exploits for three south-west athletes.

