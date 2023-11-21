The Standard
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Thug' exposing speed camera sites harassed, tailgated road safety workers

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Thug' exposing speed camera sites harassed, tailgated road safety workers
'Thug' exposing speed camera sites harassed, tailgated road safety workers

Road safety operators were harassed, intimidated and tailgated by a teen driver who was the administrator of a Facebook group exposing speed camera locations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.