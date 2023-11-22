The Standard
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Accomplished songbirds unite on stage for 'emotional' Power of Play concert

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 22 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-time friends and singers Anna-Lee Robertson and Gorgi Coghlan will perform at the Power of Play on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Picture supplied Cameron Grayson
Long-time friends and singers Anna-Lee Robertson and Gorgi Coghlan will perform at the Power of Play on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Picture supplied Cameron Grayson

Best friends and accomplished singers Gorgi Coghlan and Anna-Lee Robertson have shared lots of special moments throughout their lives but performing on stage together for the first time this weekend will be a highlight for the pair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.