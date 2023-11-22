Accomplished songbirds unite on stage for 'emotional' Power of Play concert

Best friends and accomplished singers Gorgi Coghlan and Anna-Lee Robertson have shared lots of special moments throughout their lives but performing on stage together for the first time this weekend will be a highlight for the pair.
The long-time friends, who met as students at Warrnambool's St Ann's College more than three decades ago, will take to Port Fairy's Reardon Theatre stage on Saturday, November 25, 2023 for the Power of Play concert.
Both accomplished singers in their own right, the pair have joined forces for a community concert to raise funds for the Port Fairy Football Netball Club's multi-stage redevelopment of its Gardens Oval facilities.
The club is wanting to raise $1 million over the next two years.
Robertson, who grew up in Port Fairy and considers herself a local despite living in Geelong, said the Power of Play brought together some fabulous artists - both established and emerging.
She said it would feature solos and duets of much-loved songs across a mix of easy listening, musical theatre and operatic favourites.
"We know sport brings people together but so does music and so does art," Robertson said.
"This is a way of harnessing both and using the power of music and community for the fundraising effort to bring more awareness to the fact it's happening and it's ongoing."
The concert, hosted by Port Fairy author and resident Jock Serong, includes Warrnambool singer and performer Matthew Duffy, emerging operatic artists Charlotte Goode and Matthew Duffy, Warrnambool singer and performer Matthew McNamara and Geelong-based pianist and composer Kim Alexandra Dillon.
It will also feature performances from Port Fairy school children.
Both Robertson and Coghlan, who met in year seven, are excited for the concert which has kick-started a new side to their friendship, with more future gigs planned together.
Coghlan, who now lives just outside Ballarat, is best known for her television roles. She was the former co-host of The Project, a reporter and travel presenter. The classically trained singer is well versed in musical theatre and was The Masked Singer grand finalist and a regular performer at Melbourne's Carols By Candlelight.
Meanwhile, Robertson, accomplished as a solo and ensemble vocalist, traverses the genres of opera, musical theatre and cabaret.
Coghlan said Robertson came to her about 12 months ago with the idea to collaborate and it was a chance to revisit their "beautiful long friendship".
"We looked at each other and agreed it's time," she said.
"It's been a really lovely reason to come back together, particularly with the intention to support the local football and netball club."
Coghlan, who grew up in Warrnambool, has fond childhood memories of summers spent holidaying in Port Fairy, an annual tradition she has continued on with her own young family.
The Power of Play is on at Port Fairy's Reardon Theatre on November 25, at 2pm and 8pm.
Tickets at the door or go to trybooking.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.