Clubs come dressed for the occasion as merchandise is king

When Australia produced a stirring performance in the early hours of Monday to win the World Cup, the hearts of millions cricket-mad Indians everywhere broke.
But this heartbreak was surely not universal across India, with the people collecting the revenue for Indian cricket merchandise wearing big smiles.
You see, of the 130,000 people at the ground, 98 per cent were wearing the same royal blue tops as the players they were worshipping on the oval.
This sea of blue was both an incredible show of support for their team, but also a master-stroke in marketing.
With each top costing north of $50 Australian dollars, it was a financial bonanza for the sellers.
It was an example on the biggest stage of what has become a modern phenomenon, an obsession with merchandise.
As a kid growing up in the 70s and 80s, merchandise was rare.
If you were lucky, you might find on a trip to Melbourne a gold Australian cricket hat with the world series three-stump logo on it.
With the footy, VFL jumpers came with just the V badge in the corner, and player badges were the most sought after item.
Today, supporters of both sports, any sport really, can deck themselves out in the same gear as the players themselves, complete with up-to-date sponsorship logos and what seems like different themed apparel for every second game.
But perhaps the biggest evolution in merchandise has been at the local level.
If you barracked for Koroit as a kid back in the day, you had to just buy a St Kilda beanie and go with that for the red, black and white. There is the odd rare local artifact out there, including a Tower Hill Football Club stubbie holder from 1984 floating around.
Former St Kilda coach Grant Thomas was not only ahead of his time when it came to football tactics in 1986 when he came to Warrnambool, he was also a trailblazer off the ground.
Thomas had the club purchase iconic 1980s bomber jackets in the Blues colours, with their very own Warrnambool Football Club logo on it.
All players were required to wear them on match-day and soon it was to become a trend followed by other Hampden league clubs.
But it has been in the last decade the merchandise revolution in sport has soared to extraordinary heights.
Local football and netball teams have pre-season training singlets, training t-shirts, training jumpers, warm-up shirts, clash jumpers/dresses, beanies, caps and finally and almost insignificantly, their match jumper/dress.
But it is not just the winter sporties, cricket and bowls clubs are also decked out in all types of garments with their club names and colours on them.
It is not uncommon to see cricketers dressed for a game wearing exclusively club branded gear, right down to their protective boxes.
Football and netball operations manager at Warrnambool Football Netball Club Wally Steere said the merchandise juggernaut showed no sign of coming to a halt.
"It's good for us to have our players and supporters in the club colours on and off the field," Mr Steere said.
"It is not a money making thing. I think it is an example of something that has come down from the AFL and is copied by the levels below.
"You do want to make sure you are staying competitive in all ways and the club gear is one of those areas I suppose."
The merchandise can be sourced online, but there are also local outlets club can source the gear from.
Qx3 Sports in Warrnambool is one such outlet.
A spokesperson for Qx3 Sports said the merchandise push was now huge.
"Clubs are wanting to be more professional, and what they are wearing is a part of that," the spokesperson said.
"Also as local providers we are able to work with them to get exactly what they want, the range is limitless really.
"It certainly is a huge growth area that nearly every club is now pursuing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.