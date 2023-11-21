Take our survey: Have you put off seeing a health professional due to cost?

More people are putting off seeing a health professional due to the cost, new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals.
Robert Long, ABS head of health statistics, said seven per cent of people who needed to see a health professional in 2023 delayed it or did not see one when they needed to.
"This was double the number compared to 2021-22, when 3.5 per cent of people put off or did not see a GP when they needed because of the cost," Mr Long said.
"One in five people, or 19.3 per cent, said cost was a reason for delaying or not seeing a health professional for their mental health when needed.
"This rose from 16.7 per cent in 2021-22."
