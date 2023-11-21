P-plater's 'ludicrously' high reading after utility flips and hits fence

A P-plater had to be freed from his car after he rolled it on a sweeping bend while more than four times the legal limit for a fully licensed driver.
The 19-year-old driver blew .206 in the early hours of April 8, 2023.
He pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates Court on November 21 to drink-driving and careless driving.
The court heard the man was driving his Holden Colorado when he failed to calculate a sweeping bend into Cameron Street.
The car slid onto a nature strip, flipping on its side and colliding with a residential fence.
Police were notified of the crash, they attended and the P-plater was found at the scene.
He had to be freed from his car by emergency services before being assessed by Ambulance Victoria.
The man was conveyed to hospital where he recorded a reading of .206 - more than four times the legal limit for a fully licensed driver.
He told the court he made a "bad choice" which he had learnt from and would never do it again.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge was shocked by the "ludicrously" high reading recorded when the P-plater was not allowed to have a drop of alcohol in his system.
"You couldn't even control the car in order to take a gentle sweeping bend. Do you know how close you have come to potentially killing somebody?" he said.
Mr Lethbdrige said if the driver had harmed an innocent person he would be facing years in jail.
"If you had bothered to read the newspaper you would have seen that the county court here has been very busy this year, sentencing young people to very lengthy jail terms for killing people on the roads when they are drunk," he said.
The man said that was "terrible" and he was "very lucky that never happened".
The magistrate said young offenders needed to understand there would be significant consequences for those who breach the road rules as "egregiously" as he had.
He warned the man he would be jailed if he returned to court for similar offending in the future.
The man was fined more than $1000 without conviction.
His licence was disqualified for two years.
In September a 26-year-old Irish drink-driver who failed to stop at an intersection, killing his 18-year-old passenger and seriously injuring another at Cobden, was jailed for more than eight years.
Just eight days later a 23-year-old Greenwald man was sentenced to seven years and two months' jail after driving on the wrong side of the Princes Highway, colliding head-on with a Portland man who died at the scene.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.