First timers to join veteran in scenic cycling challenge

Three friends in their 70s are gearing up for a nine-day cycling challenge.
Warrnambool couple Liz (70) and Ken 'Jack' Frankel (73) will join Peter Mertens (77) in a 538 kilometre journey from Orbost to Wonthaggi as part of the Great Victorian Bike Ride on Saturday, November 25.
The ride will be Peter's 15th, having participated in the inaugural event 39 years ago.
"I did the first nine rides up until 2000 and then a few more after then," he said.
"I'm wearing the shirt we got from the first one in 1984. I'm pleased I can still fit into it - my wife has asked me to throw it away a few times."
Peter has been training the first-time couple up, riding up to 200 kilometres each week together.
Jack said the pair looked forward to getting involved and the scenery of travelling through destinations including Lakes Entrance.
"The ride has been through this area quite a few times before and we've often thought it would be great to join," he said.
"We've never been down in that part of Victoria so we're looking to see the countryside."
While Peter said he was chasing "the achievement of it", Liz said she had a more humble goal in mind.
"I'm most looking forward to just making it home", she laughed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.