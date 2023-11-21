The Standard
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool real estate agency predicts record year for auctions in city

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 21 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said interest in property in the city remains strong.
Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said interest in property in the city remains strong.

Ray White Warrnambool is on track to have its busiest year ever for auctions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.