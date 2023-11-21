The Standard
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

From the classroom to the rinks: Lawn bowler enjoys thrills of sport

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
November 21 2023 - 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graeme Downie has been a member of the Terang Bowls Club for five years. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Graeme Downie has been a member of the Terang Bowls Club for five years. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Terang lawn bowler Graeme Downie describes his club and community as a home away from home and a place where "nice country" people can come together as one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help