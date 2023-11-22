Metro music opportunity: Student's original composition hits the right notes

Professional musicians will perform a piece of music written entirely by a Warrnambool year 12 student at a prestigious Melbourne concert in December.
Warrnambool College student Izaak Agnew wrote the original piece Still Need Rhythm which has been chosen to be performed at the Making Waves Concert at the Melbourne Recital Centre.
College music teacher and band director Leah Humphrey said the concert was a collaboration between the recital centre and Virtual Schools Victoria and showcased its high-achieving composition students.
She said it was a really fun piece, describing it as a funk fusion, groove based composition which featured drums, base guitar, trumpet, trombone and saxophone.
"It's called Still Need Rhythm and it certainly lives up to its name," Ms Humphrey said.
Izaak plays the drums and will be one of the musicians to perform the piece, alongside other Warrnambool College and professional musicians at the concert.
"It's an opportunity for those works to be performed, not just by students, but by professional musicians to really bring to life the amazing songs or pieces they've written," she said.
"He's worked so hard on this. He's been working on it all year. It's something he's really proud of and I feel it really represents him as a musician."
The celebrated composition also won first place in the Warrnambool Eisteddfod's open contemporary band category in June, 2023.
"It's very well written," Ms Humphrey said. "It's of a higher-than-expected quality than a year 12 would be typically required to notate. It's looking at that university standard."
She said typically when students began notating it was a really steep learning curve but Izaak picked it up fast.
"As a result we were able to really quickly move into that next level stuff that you'd look at at university,"she said. "Because he was so good at the base level skills we were able to accelerate it pretty quickly as well.
"He's a hard-working musician so it's really nice to see him being celebrated by people in the big world of Melbourne."
Ms Humphrey said Izaak's work and being selected for the concert would encourage other college students to dream big.
"He wouldn't even know the impact he's had on inspiring a lot of younger students in pursuing their music because seeing other people succeed is what makes you want to do better," she said.
