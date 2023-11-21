Under the Auld Pump: Cricket talent relishes 'incredible' overseas trip

Port Fairy cricketer Maddie Green is making waves in the Victorian Premier Cricket competition with Geelong. The talented batter opens up about her journey through the sport and how a recent overseas trip to play cricket has improved her game.
MADDIE GREEN
Born in Warragul on December 14, 2004.
Parents: Brooke and Stuart. Siblings: Max, Jack and Charlie.
Education: Port Fairy Consolidated School before going to Hamilton and Alexandra College.
Sporting highlight: Playing cricket for Geelong when they won the division two premiership in 2022-23.
Maddie, where did your cricket career begin?
I would have been 12-years-old when I started playing junior cricket with Port Fairy in 2014. My brother Charlie was already playing cricket with the club and over the time my other brothers have played.
What are your memories of your early cricket ability?
I was a bit ordinary - to be fair I was a horrible player when I was in the under 13 side. I had no idea what I was doing. I could throw the ball but that's about all I could do. It took a bit of time for things to come together but they did after a lot of training. I was not sure if I wanted to be a batter or a bowler but I ended up focusing on being a batter. I look back now and wish I spent more time on my bowling. I've just worked my way through the grades and loved playing cricket. I got the opportunity to go down and play cricket for Geelong in 2022-23. It was too good of an opportunity to knock back.
Maddie, what's it been like playing in division two for Geelong?
It's really good. We play against some very talented cricketers. It's a high standard of cricket but I'm hoping to get into the division one side which plays in the premier league. We play against sides including Carlton, Essendon, Box Hill and Prahran. I'm lucky because Geelong has a regional training program in place in Hamilton. It means players from this area get the chance to go up to Hamilton's Monivae College and use its outstanding training facilities on Tuesday nights. There were 11 girls last year from across this region that took advantage of the regional program and this year the number is 20. Interest in women's cricket is really growing. Geelong this year has three sides and more and more clubs across Victoria and Australia are putting teams into competitions. The training facility at Hamilton's Monivae College is really important to the growth of women's cricket in this region as you don't have to travel to Geelong for training but you have access to excellent facilities and coaches helping out aspiring young players. We play our games on Sundays. I've been lucky to have already played on some incredible grounds including the Albert Ground in Melbourne plus our ground just outside of the Geelong Football Ground. They all have outstanding turf wickets. I feel my cricket career went to another level earlier this year.
Can you please explain how your cricket career went to another level?
In April this year I travelled to England to play cricket over there. I played for a club called Hightown. It's in Liverpool. It was just an incredible experience to get the chance to play cricket overseas. I had registered my name on the world-wide cricket exchange and ended up signing up with Hightown. It took a bit of time to get used to the weather conditions but they settled down after a while. The weather is not really hot in April, May and June. It's the humidity that gets to you. It's a dry sort of heat. The club got me a job helping out in a high school and I played cricket. The standard of men's cricket over there is very strong and women's cricket is getting stronger as it's still getting established. The people at the great club made me feel really at home. They are a great club. I think I came home with extra mums and dads - everyone over there was always looking out for me. My parents Brooke and Stuart had gone over to see my brother Max who was playing cricket in Ireland and they called in to see how things were going for me in Liverpool. They were really impressed with everything. It was wonderful that they could come over to see me. I came back home to Australia in September.
Were you happy with your performances in your first season playing for Hightown Cricket Club?
Overall I thought they were satisfactory. I would have loved to have gone better but I think I'll be a lot better with the experience. The pitches played low and slow - once I got used to them it was alright. I found that you had to play a lot on your front foot. I was lucky to have made 119 not out in a T20 women's game which was a wonderful result. I've signed another six-month contract to go back and play with Hightown Cricket Club for next season. I'm really looking forward to going back but for now I'm concentrating on playing cricket at Geelong. I've also been keeping a close eye on how Port Fairy has been performing on the cricket field this season.
Maddie, have you found a bit of time to watch Port Fairy play?
Yes. Geelong plays on Sundays so when I've got the chance I'll go and watch Port Fairy play on Saturdays. Port Fairy has recruited some new players and got new coaches. The club also has a great group of juniors coming through the ranks which is great for the future. The club should be congratulated for what it's done to set up its junior pathway.
Last year you were selected to represent Victoria in the women's country championships in Canberra. Did you enjoy that experience?
Yes. It was a great experience playing against women from other country states in Australia. We made the semi-finals. I batted in the middle order. I got a couple of nice scores. I'm lucky enough to have been selected again for the championships which will be played in Newcastle in January. Each state has a 14 person squad. The championships are played in a T20 format.
Maddie, away from cricket have you played many other sports?
I love netball and basketball. I play in Port Fairy's local basketball competition when I can. I've got to say the highlight of that is playing in the same side as my mum Brooke. I missed playing netball with the footy club this season because I was overseas in England with cricket commitments but I'm over there with them now doing pre-season training to improve my fitness levels.
