Under the Auld Pump: Cricket talent relishes 'incredible' overseas trip

In April this year I travelled to England to play cricket over there. I played for a club called Hightown. It's in Liverpool. It was just an incredible experience to get the chance to play cricket overseas. I had registered my name on the world-wide cricket exchange and ended up signing up with Hightown. It took a bit of time to get used to the weather conditions but they settled down after a while. The weather is not really hot in April, May and June. It's the humidity that gets to you. It's a dry sort of heat. The club got me a job helping out in a high school and I played cricket. The standard of men's cricket over there is very strong and women's cricket is getting stronger as it's still getting established. The people at the great club made me feel really at home. They are a great club. I think I came home with extra mums and dads - everyone over there was always looking out for me. My parents Brooke and Stuart had gone over to see my brother Max who was playing cricket in Ireland and they called in to see how things were going for me in Liverpool. They were really impressed with everything. It was wonderful that they could come over to see me. I came back home to Australia in September.