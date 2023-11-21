The Standard
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

New leader on agenda as town's progress association president stands down

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated November 21 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Lane is stepping down as president of the Koroit and District Progress Association. Picture by Anthony Brady
Renee Lane is stepping down as president of the Koroit and District Progress Association. Picture by Anthony Brady

A new community leader is set to be elected to help guide the future of one of the south-west's fastest growing towns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.