New leader on agenda as town's progress association president stands down

A new community leader is set to be elected to help guide the future of one of the south-west's fastest growing towns.
The Koroit and District Progress Association will hold its annual general meeting at the Koroit Theatre on Wednesday, November 22 at 7.30pm.
The meeting will include the election of office bearers for 2023/24.
Current president Renee Lane has announced she will not be seeking re-election.
Ms Lane has held the top job for the past 12 months.
In this time, work has been approved to complete a new bluestone footpath on the northern side of the main street, Commercial Road.
This work is part of a wider streetscape plan the progress association has been pushing for since its inception four years ago.
"It is the right time for me to step aside, I will be standing down from the committee as well," Ms Lane said.
"I've started a new job and just want to spend time settling into that.
"The group has had such great support from the community and that has allowed us to successfully lobby for the funding to get the next stage of the street done.
"It has been a pivotal time for the group and the town and the strength of the community has made it a productive one."
Ms Lane said community members were welcome to attend the annual general meeting.
She hoped there were some new faces keen to come on board and join current committee members who were remaining on duty.
