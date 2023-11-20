Unlicensed driver charged with speeding near kids released on bail

A Corangamite man with a colourful criminal history is now out on bail after being charged with flying past kids playing beside the road at twice the speed limit.
Timothy Barden, 43, of Weerite, successfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, November 20.
He's been charged with unlicensed driving and reckless conduct endangering serious injury.
Mr Barden was released on bail with strict conditions to appear again in Warrnambool court on January 15.
He has other court matters listed on February 19 and April 15 next year.
Police allege officers observed Mr Barden about 4.15pm on October 24 driving a dark coloured Holden sedan at an estimated speed of 120kmh in a 60 zone in Camperdown's Wall Street.
Children were playing near the side of the road.
There was a whereabouts alert issued for Mr Barden and he was arrested on Friday, remanded in custody over the weekend and appeared in court for the successful bail/remand hearing on Monday.
