Police need public help to locate wanted Colac man

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Colac man Riley Vallins.
The 22-year-old is wanted on charges related to reckless conduct endangering life, discharge firearm and attempt to pervert the course of justice.
He is known to frequent the Colac, Geelong and Surf Coast areas.
Investigators have released an image of Vallins in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.
He is described as caucasian in appearance, about 185cm tall, with a slim build and short brown hair.
Anyone with information about Mr Vallins' whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.